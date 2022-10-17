Every desk I have ever owned has had a bottom drawer. I have always found a bottom drawer useful for holding all the things I don’t want to bother with now but hope to deal with later. That was especially true during my days in a college dorm room, where the school provided each resident his or her own desk and workspace.
Opening my bottom desk drawer was always a bit like the beginning of an archaeological expedition. I would dig through layer after layer of artifacts, each growing older as I worked my way down. The experience was akin to discovering ancient civilizations you had forgotten even existed. You know, the letter you thought you had mailed, the library book that was three months overdue, the Rueben- on-rye that was “leftover” from the previous semester. Things like that.
One time it was the Timex watch.
Timex, of course, claimed “takes a lickin’ and keeps on tickin’ and that had been the case with the watch which was on my wrist when I moved into the dorm. But, several months into my stay, the mechanism just flat-out stopped, and I couldn’t get it to start. So, I put it in the bottom drawer … to deal with later.
Well, “later” turned into the end of the following semester. I don’t remember what I was rummaging for, but it wasn’t the watch. I found it anyway. I spent probably 15 minutes attempting to resuscitate the timepiece, which proved unsuccessful. From across the room, I tossed it toward the trash can. I missed. The watch slammed against the wall and fell to the tile floor, I went over, picked it up, looked at it, and it was running. In fact, it ran for two or three more years.
I also remember the day my archaeological expedition uncovered my term paper. Well, my semblance-of-a-term-paper. After choosing my topic, I spent two weeks in the library researching. But then, well … it was a long way to semester’s end. So, I stuck my notes in the bottom drawer, to get around to it later.
Near the end of school, the professor announced, “Don’t forget, term papers are due tomorrow. I accept no late term papers.” It suddenly dawned on me … the term paper! I found my crumbled, all-but-unintelligible notes in the bottom drawer.
I had an “A” in the class. If I flunked the term paper, I would still pass. If I didn’t turn in a term paper, I would fail. So … I produced a title page, a blank page, a page-and-a-half of nonsense, another blank page, and turned in the paper the next day.
It was returned with an “A” in the bottom righthand corner, and the handwritten comment “you are capable of better work than this.” From the bottom left to the top right of the page was written the Greek word for “grace.”
“Grace”—receiving what you don’t deserve—like pulling an “A” from the bottom drawer.