Beyond the Fray
by Sam Stemm - Big Z Media
It’s the start of yet another school year which has me thinking back 63 years to the summer of 1960. I turned six years old that summer and it was truly a summer of change.
Dad worked for Owens-Illinois and in 1960 was transferred from the plant in Alton to St. Charles, Ill. That meant relocation for me, my parents, and my three brothers. And it all played out that summer.
A good part of that summer was spent in adjoining motel rooms on the outskirts of Geneva, Ill. Mom and Dad had opted to build a new home in a subdivision on the north side of Geneva. So the six of us spent June and July crammed into those motel rooms waiting for the home construction to conclude.
Finally, after weeks and weeks of anticipation we moved during the first week of August into our brand new three bedroom ranch home. It was glorious! Our furniture that had been in storage showed up in a big moving van. Both sets of grandparents arrived from Alton to help with the setup. And after a hectic weekend, we were settled in.
There was so much to explore. There’s no limit to a six-year-old’s curiosity about his new surroundings. How exciting to discover railroad tracks adjacent to the park that was situated behind the homes across the street. A bicycle and lazy summer days provided ample opportunity for exploration of our new surroundings. And there were new friends to be made. Life was good.
Then one day Mom said something about how exciting it was that it was almost time for me to start the first grade. What? First grade? I didn’t have time for that. There was too much exploring to be done. Too many new friends to spend time with. Too many miles that needed to be added to my bicycle’s odometer.
But soon it began. Shopping with Mom for “school” clothes. A book bag (the predecessor to the modern-day backpack). A lunch box. And school supplies. Mom kept imparting this sense of excitement, but I was skeptical. Couldn’t I just get whatever schooling I needed by watching Romper Room with my brothers? Miss Lois was a perfectly capable teacher. That way my days would be freed up for more important endeavors.
But the snowball just kept rolling down the mountainside. The day arrived for Dad, Mom, and me to attend orientation at St. Peter’s Grade School in Geneva. Again, Mom was just full of enthusiasm. “Isn’t it going to be exciting to meet your teacher and to see your classroom?” Well, not really, but I wasn’t in control of the situation so I had no choice but to go along.
I remember arriving at the orientation and making eye contact with other soon-to-be first graders who looked to me to be similarly unenthusiastic. Things seemed to be going well and the surroundings were interesting with lots of decorations of colorful construction paper and graphics I couldn’t read. It was all pretty festive, until we entered the classroom and were greeted by the first grade teacher.
She was tall, towering above six-year-old me, dressed all in black looking like the grim reaper! It was my very first encounter with a nun and it scared the hell out of me. Mother Virginia Marie was no Miss Lois. Despite her cheerful demeanor and her quick smile and her gentle voice, I made up my mind right there and then that I was going to have no part in this first grade nonsense.
Well, I suppose you can guess the rest. I eventually came to realize that Mother Virginia Marie was every bit as nice and capable as Miss Lois, just with a limited wardrobe. And once the Chicagoland winter set in, I didn’t much miss exploring on my bike.
I’m just thankful school didn’t start in mid-August 63 years ago. I needed those few weeks to get my exploring in before my new adventure began. And somewhere along the line, I think I even matched my mother’s enthusiasm when “back-to school” time rolled around.