You never know when you first meet someone what it might lead to.
This kid (actually a young man in his early 20s but he was 22 years my junior, thus a kid to me) appeared in my office at the radio station for a job interview. For the umpteenth time as general manager I was interviewing for a part-time news person, somebody who wanted to work weekends and was willing to report for work before 5am. Previous hires had flamed out quickly and so here I went again in quest of somebody who might be capable and would actually embrace the job.
I had several copies of the “kid’s” resume in my file folder. The resume was unremarkable: a local kid who graduated from a local high school and went on to college, now looking to do anything at the local radio station. I’d seen these resumes before; somebody willing to do anything to get a foot in the door. But I also knew there was almost always a hidden agenda, something they really wanted to do. And that rarely included working ungodly hours every weekend. Especially for a kid in his early 20s. But the fact that he had sent several resumes indicated at least some resolve. So I called him in for an interview.
He must have impressed me because I think I offered him the job on the spot. Or maybe I was desperate, I’m not sure. And shortly thereafter, Nick Darr was the weekend news guy on the Big Z. He got off to a great start – he showed up and was on time. And as the weeks rolled on it got even better. He kept coming back. And he did a good job. Eager to learn. Capable. Smart. Willing to take direction. Volunteering to take on more responsibility. It appeared the “kid” might be one of my better hires.
Thus it began. From that inauspicious first meeting in my office for a job interview, to weekend news man, to radio salesman, to sales manager, and then, after a sojourn through the desert as a financial planner with another company, a return to the Big Z as general manager. And now, Nick and his wife Sheila have become owners of Big Z Media.
Little did I know in that first meeting what the next nearly quarter century had in store for me, Nick, and his family. I would think that many people who sell their businesses see it as a bittersweet moment, stepping away from their life’s work and hoping that the buyer treats it with the same respect you did for all those years. But in my case there’s nothing bittersweet about selling to Nick and Sheila. They, like me, grew up in this community. This is their home. And they have servant’s hearts. And the mission of Big Z Media is to serve, to be a conduit for everything good in this, our community. I know they’ll take good care of my baby.
So as I step away as owner, I do so with a sense of excitement, because as proud as I am of what I have accomplished over the years, I’m even more excited about what the future holds. Nick and Sheila Darr are the right people at the right time, just as that “kid” nearly 25 years ago was the right guy at the right time. I can’t wait to see what the next 25 years holds for them. I have no doubt it will be great!