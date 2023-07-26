This year marks the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web, which we know and love as the internet. How do I know this? I looked it up online, of course.
A recent event got me thinking about how the internet has changed our lives. It’s one of those things that has happened over a long period of time, so the changes haven’t really hit us as earth-shattering, but if you reflect back you realize how astounding the changes are.
Recently, I became aware that I was down to just a few checks and probably ought to order more. Then I began to wonder, just when was the last time I had to order checks? I have no idea how long it’s been, but it’s at least eons. Because, you see, I rarely write a check. I use online bill pay, a debit card, and even Zelle. Not much occasion to write a check, but being the dinosaur I am, I didn’t want to run out.
I’m pretty sure the last time I ordered checks, I sent an order form in the mail, or did I drop it off at the bank? It’s been so long I don’t remember. But this time, I ordered the checks online. Yup! Just tapped my banking app and found the tab for ordering checks, verified all the info, and was all set.
Except, the order screen pre-filled the number of checks at 80. There’s no way in the world I’m gonna write another 80 checks even if I live to be 100. So, I clicked the drop down menu to enter a different quantity and discovered 80 is the minimum order. What? This is the 21st century. Who writes that many checks?
So, for the last time in my life, I’ve ordered checks. But that got me to thinking about how the internet had changed how we pay bills and move money. I wondered what else had changed so drastically since the invention of the internet, but had occurred so gradually we just hadn’t noticed.
And I remembered hearing in the past month or so that the cost of first class postage had increased. I think they said the new price was 66 cents. And I wondered how much it was the last time I bought stamps. I have a roll of forever stamps that might last me till I’m 100. Because, except for the occasional greeting card, I never mail anything. Again, that’s the result of email, social media messaging, online bill pay and the like.
Who owns a set of encyclopedias? And why? All of that knowledge is available with a simple online search. It’s amazing how much our lives have been changed by that innovation that began to take shape just a short 30 years ago.
What new innovations will change our lives even more over the next 30 years? Artificial Intelligence? Or something new we can’t even conceive of right now?
I really hope I live to be 100 so I can see how those changes evolve and what their impact is on our lives. Luckily I’ve got the checks and forever stamps to get me through until then.