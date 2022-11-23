I wonder if there’s a scientific explanation for our perception of time?
Why is it that a much anticipated event seems to take forever to roll around, while a dreaded deadline (such as the deadline for submitting this column) is upon us in the seeming blink of an eye?
Christmas is nearly upon us. Or is it? I remember my anticipation of the big day as a child. It seemed to take forever to roll around. I’m sure my mother tired of the oft-asked question, “How many more days ‘til Christmas?” And even when her responses had been reduced to single digits, it seemed the day of Santa’s arrival would never get here.
But as adults, it seems the day arrives well before we’re really ready for it. I guess that’s because as adults we carry the burden of all the preparations without the child-like wonder of the magical day.
It seems anything that involves preparation sneaks up upon us in a flash. I can’t recall ever being totally ready for tax-preparation day. There’s always that one elusive document I’m scrambling to locate at the very last moment. Luckily, there’s always the prospect of an extension, but that only delays the inevitable. The new deadline sneaks up on me before I know it.
But then, how do you explain the fact that a long-planned vacation can’t get here fast enough, just like the Christmases of my youth? We plan, and anticipate, plan some more, thrill to the prospect of a great adventure, and it always seems to be way down the road. That is, until it’s time to start packing.
And what about our perception of the past? Where has all the time gone? Did I really graduate from high school 50 years ago? It’s not possible. Not a half-century ago. No way!
When I turned 65, my mother was nearly apoplectic. She said she couldn’t believe she had a child who was that old. I understood her angst, but it didn’t make me feel any better about being 65. Actually, I couldn’t believe it either. Of course, I pointed out to her that the only reason I was 65 was because she was 85. That didn’t make her feel any better either.
And now I’m about 18 months from another landmark birthday. The one with a 7 and a 0 in it. How can that be? Where did my 20s and 30s and 40s and 50s and 60s go? How can I account for all those missing decades?
One thing I know for sure, the next 18 months will sail by seemingly quicker than the last 18 days before Christmas in my youth. Then, I’ll blink twice and the next landmark birthday will be lurking.
Well, I can’t explain time. Maybe science has an explanation for it. But, at this point let’s just move on. We don’t have time to deal with it. Christmas is lurking and you’ve lost valuable preparation time reading my musings. Get busy, and merry Christmas.
Sam Stemm is president and owner of Big Z Media. He co-hosts Let’s Talk Special Edition on 107.1FM/1570AM Fridays from 10am-noon.