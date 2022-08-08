Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.