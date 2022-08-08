Since the Highway Patrol and speed traps have all but disappeared, the speed limit is now just the “suggested speed.”
I know this for a fact. When on a driving test recently, I was going 30 in a 35 mph zone. The “observer” said, “Why don’t you speed up a little.” I did. I told her. “I always try to go at the speed limit.” She said, “Good.”
The speed limit may now have become the suggested speed, but the ten commandments are not the “ten suggestions.” They are still commandments!
We may be speeding in life and not getting ticketed, but when we sin, we still need to repent and change.
Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road