Our family has had several pets: two dogs and two cats, to be specific. Our cat, Cali, was the last one to die, just a few weeks ago. She and her sister, Squeaks, were left on our deck by their mother in 2003. Like our dogs, we were blessed by their presence for many years.
We talked to them all, and in time they understood some of what we said. We told them that they were just like us… that we are all God’s critters.
People ask if their pets will go to heaven. I think they will. Isaiah, the prophet, said the Messianic age would find that: “The wolf will live with the lamb; the leopard will lie down with the goat; the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them.” Sounds like God plans all of us critters to be together!
Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.