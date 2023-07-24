Yelonda Beebe of Granite City, IL, passed away at home on July 16, 2023. She was born June 3, 1968 in Granite City.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Louis Julius; father: Arvil Julius; and brother: Kevin Julius.
She is survived by husband: Janes N. Beebe who she was married to over 15 years; a daughter: Tamara (David Soomro) K. Loftis of Granite City; 2 sons: Samuel T. (Jennifer) Julius of Staunton, IL and Billy E. Davis of Granite City; a brother: Keith (Betty) Julius of Granite City; and a sister: Valerie Mouser of Morley, MO; 7 grandchildren: Isabella, Natily, Annabell, Avery, Evelyn Freya and Skyla; and a great-grandchild: Oliver.
Yelonda enjoyed working and raising doves and her grandchildren. She was a loving and caring woman who would give you the shirt off her back if needed and was loved by everyone around her. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife and sister and will always be missed and loved by many people and will always remain in our hearts for life.
