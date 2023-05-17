Yashaira Ortega, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece, age 35, died at 8:36 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born May 15, 1988 in Vineland, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Anthony and Janet Ortega of Wildwood, NJ and Lisette (Muniz) and Dave Young of Fayetteville, NC. Yashaira lived in various places before moving to Alton. Her love and passion for people lead her to choose social work as a profession. She expressed her creativity and love for people by her culinary creations. She surrounded herself with friends she loved and in return was loved and cared for by all. Along with her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Janessa Ortega-Bailey of Brighton, a brother, Anthony Ortega Jr. (Ella) of North Carolina, niece, Aolani Lisette, nephew, Enzo Luciano-Cannella Ortega and many aunts, uncles and cousins, and her maternal grandparents, Luz Maria Figueroa and Jose Luis Gonzalez. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Service Dog Association of America. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two dead in Bethalto crash
- Storms roll through area Saturday, more expected today
- Thieves target several Brighton locations
- Police release photo of murder suspect vehicle
- One hurt, one in custody following Alton shooting
- Kratom request falls short in Committee
- Alleged murderer charged and held in Alton
- Skeletal remains identified in Hartford
- State trooper comes home after two-year rehabilitation
- Alton man dies in Wednesday night shooting