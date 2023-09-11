Xiyue “Elsie” Deng, 34, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born April 1, 1989, in Qin Huangdao, He Bei in China, a daughter of Jianhua Deng and Liqin Zhang of China. She married Songyuan “Jason” Zheng on July 9, 2016 in Qin Huangdao, He Bei in China and he survives. She was a Professor in Supply Chain Management at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville with two years of service. She cherished her children and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, loving personality and her love and special times shared with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and eating Chinese food. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she is survived by two children, Nathaniel Zheng and Natalia Zheng; grandparents; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation gathering will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Memorials may be made to the family for her children and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements.