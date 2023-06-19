Wilma Murl Tongay, 93, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born March 19, 1930, in Butler County, Missouri, a daughter of the late George Earl and Cleta (Wisecarber) LeGrand. She retired from the Boy Scouts of American, 112 Trails West Council in Wood River after many years of service in the Accounting Department. She had also worked at Granite City Steel in her earlier years with 14 years of service in the Cost Accounting Department. She enjoyed her years of volunteering with the Boy Scouts and enjoyed her days of gardening and reading. She was active with the community of Granite City throughout the years being involved with the Business and Professional Women, Library Board, Optimist Club and United Way. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Tongay-Carr of Troy, Illinois; a son, Perry Tongay of Granite City; four grandchildren and spouses, Erik and Emily Tongay, Erin and David Fuhrman, Danielle Carr and Jacob and Audrey Carr; nine great grandchildren, Aiden, Kristian, Aryn, Layne, Keeley, Connor, Evergreen, Wallace and Reverie; a sister, Opal Kester of Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Carr; daughter-in-law, Robin Tongay; two brothers, Milford LeGrand and George LeGrand and two sisters, Mildred Kearbey and Edna Carter. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Jacob Carr officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Shiloh Cemetery near Ellsinore, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Granite City Library District and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
