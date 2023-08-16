Willie Robertson

Willie E Robertson, 92, died at 4:15 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor.
She was born on September 16, 1930 in Fort Necessity, Louisiana and was the daughter of the late David Franklin and May Bell (Davis) Peoples.
She married Woodrow Robertson on February 3, 1945 in Winnsboro, Louisiana and in 1953, the family settled in Jerseyville.
Together, Willie and Woodrow’s marriage was blessed with 50 years, and the joys that came with raising their six children, prior to his death on January 2, 1996.
At the age of 46, Willie went back to school and obtained her LPN License and began working with Dr. Kurella, where she remained for 30 years, prior to her retirement in 2006 at the age of 76.
Surviving are five children and their spouses, Margaret (Larry) Rawlings of Jerseyville, Dorothy (Jack) Smith of Union Church, Mississippi, Bill Robertson of Jerseyville, Paul (Laura) Robertson of Grafton, Dave (Susan) Robertson of Jerseyville, and; nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Joe Robertson on November 3, 2008; a daughter in-law, Mary E. Robertson; a grandson, Brian Leslie Rue; a granddaughter, Jennifer Robertson; two brothers, Jesse “Jack” Peoples and Carno Peoples; as well as a siter, Doris Elayne Forrest.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com