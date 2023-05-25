William Lee Podgorniak, 66, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:38 p.m. Wed. May 24, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.
He was one of four children born to Edward A. & Dorothy E. (Hobart) Podgorniak and was welcomed on Dec. 25, 1956 in Syracuse, NY.
On Sept. 24, 2009 he and Wanda Lou Escher were married in Edwardsville, IL. She survives in Granite City.
William had worked in maintenance and loved spending time with his family and playing video games.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by step-children: Richie (Michelle Whitford) Dunning, Stacey Fox and Alicia (Brandon) Anderson; and 3 grandchildren: Shelby Fox, Glenda McGlasson and Caleb McGlasson.
The family will hold a celebration of William’s life at a later date.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.