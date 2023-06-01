William Peterson

William Emil Peterson, age 75, of St. Charles, Missouri passed away on Friday May 26, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1948 to William and Iona (Fowler) Peterson in Alton, Illinois.
William "Bill" Peterson was a devout father and grandfather. His favorite names to answer to were Dad, Poppa M&M’s and Pops. He always had those chocolate candy coated treats for his cherished grandkids.
Bill graduated from Alton Senior High School in 1966. He attended the University of Rolla in 1969 to study mechanical engineering. He met his wife Dorothy Neiman in the summer of 1969 and they were married in 1970. They had four children together. He coached softball, baseball, and soccer teams. His career started at the Pipe Fitters Union. He went on to work at Barry-Wehmiller and House of Tools of Engineering for close to 30 years prior to his retirement. During his retirement, he decided to use his engineering skills to help homeowners at Home Depot.
Bill enjoyed time with his 5 grandchildren, dogs "Bo Diddley" and "Rocky," bird watching and trout fishing.
Overall, the best character description of Bill would be his unwavering ability to do the right thing. He was a man of profound integrity.
Bill is survived by his children Christine (Sean) Griffin, Keena Peterson (Adam Kahn), Bill "Bryan" Peterson, and Michelle (Matt) Wilson. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Shannon, Connor, Erin, Reese and Elizabeth, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Iona Peterson, and his only sister, Ruth.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10am at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Graveside service to follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd, Bethalto, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to be made to Missouri Department of Conservation in Bill's name.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.