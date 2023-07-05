William Hale, 88, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born on May 21, 1935 in Borderland, WV to Preston Hale and Ethel (Whitt) Fletcher.
The loving father and grandfather was a U.S. Army veteran and also served in the Naval Reserves.
He is survived by a daughter, Eleanor Hale and her husband, Dale Grande of Homer Glen, IL; 2 sons: James (Debra) Hale of Taylorsville, KY and William E. Hale of Granite City; 6 grandchildren: Jacqueline, Wendi, Stacie, Katrina, Katelynn and Christine; 4 great grandchildren: Adalind, Aurora, Emilia and Maya and a brother, Sidney Fletcher of Columbus, OH.
Besides his parents, William is preceded in death by a brother, James. Hale.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com