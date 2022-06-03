Cottage Hills
William Merrell Grable, 90, passed away May 27, 2022 at his residence.
Born September 13, 1931 in Wood River, he was the son of Merrell and Christina (Rau) Grable.
A U.S. army veteran, he served as vice-president for Arundale Manufacturing before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. He loved going out to eat, and supporting various causes.
He married Mary Kay (Moore) Grable on August 12, 1957. They were married 59 years until she passed away on April 14, 2017.
Surviving are a daughter, Robin Adams of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; sons, Steve Grable of Cottage Hills, Stan (Jacqui) Grable in South County; five granddaughters; a great grandson; and a sister, Lou Diehl of Belton, MO.
William was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He made the world a better place, and he will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:30 am, Friday, June 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.