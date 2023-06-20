William Dresch

William James Dresch, 78, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Born July 25, 1944 in Highland, Bill was a son of Morris and Luell (Thomas) Dresch.
He married Mary Jo Rezabek on October 26, 1963. He retired from Alton Box Board as an electrician and then went to work as a millwright carpenter before full retirement. One of Bill’s favorite pastimes was spending time at the shop working on the race car and going to the races.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Luell Dresch; his father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Selma Rezabek; his brother, Paul Dresch and his brothers-in-law Chuck Wagner; Jerry Lavelle and George Rezabek.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Dresch; son Joseph (Mary) Dresch of Brighton; daughter Wendy (Rick) Jackson of South Roxana; grandchildren, Jarrett Dresch of Brighton and Josh Jackson of South Roxana; a brother Jerry (Judie) Dresch of Lakeview, AR; sister Sandi Wagner of Alton; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dresch of El Dorado Springs, MO; Bruce (Donna) Rezabek of Glen Carbon; Richard (Alice) Rezabek of Edwardsville; Marvin (Donna) Rezabek of Chandler, Az; Francis (Nancy) Rezabek of Columbia, MO; Mary Kay (Jim) Hughart of Fieldon; Theresa Lavelle of Edwardsville; Jeanie Huff of St. Peters, MO; James Rezabek of Cleveland, OH and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
