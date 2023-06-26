Wenona B. Kibort, 90, of Edwardsville, Illinois and formerly of Granite City,
Illinois passed away at 12:29 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Liberty
Village in Maryville.
She was born July 16, 1932, in Coffeen, Illinois, the daughter of the late
John and Helen Bowles.
Wenona married the love of her life, Louis E. Kibort on July 12, 1950, in
Edwardsville, Illinois and he passed away on November 1, 2021.
She was a loving and devoted homemaker and had also worked in the
office of H&R Block and for a woman's clothing store in St. Louis as a clerk
and model. She was a talented seamstress, making many clothing
garments throughout the years, enjoyed her days of bowling, playing cards
and square dancing with her husband. She will be remembered for the
love and special times shared with her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Ron Kibort of Florida, Jeff Kibort of
Edwardsville and Rick Kibort of Edwardsville; other extended family and
friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 71 years and her parents,
she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Bowles.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen
Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 10:00
a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Sharon
Autenrieth officiating.
Memorials may be made to Backstoppers and may be accepted at the
funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com