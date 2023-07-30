Wayne Caldwell

Wayne Gilbert Caldwell, 86, died at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Rivers Crossing in Alton.  Born July 28, 1937 in Harford, IL, he was the son of Elwood and Jessie Caldwell.  Mr. Caldwell was the business manager for Plumbers and Pipe Fitter Union Local 631.  On May 24, 1957 he married the former Alberta Frances Bowman in Corinth, MS.  They were married for 66 years.  Along with his wife he is survived by a son, James Caldwell (Cheryl) of Godfrey, two grandchildren, Dustin Caldwell and Kaitlyn Caldwell, two great grandchildren, Declan and Cosima, and a brother, Melvin Caldwell of California.  Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Caldwell.  There will be no services.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton will officiate.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com