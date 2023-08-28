Wayne Duelm

Wayne E. Duelm, 78, of Alton, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on February 21, 1945, in Alton, the son of the late Erwin and the late Clara (Buhs) Duelm. Wayne married Carol A. Hunt 59 years ago, on May 15, 1964, at the Fosterburg Baptist Church.
Wayne worked as a metal fabricator for McDonnell Douglas, working on the Phantom Jets and Sky Lab. He then worked for Miller's Mutual Insurance in Alton as a salesman, then went on to work for Madison County Employment and Training as a workforce trainer. Wayne held positions as a Deacon and Choir Director. After that, he became a member of the Fosterburg Baptist Church and loved his faith. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, tinkering with motors, bowling, and he loved to hunt for moles. Wayne also loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Along with his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children, Lisa (Bill) Gray of Cottage Hills, Tim (Kristi) Duelm of Glen Carbon, and Daniel (Dr. Olga Bielova) Duelm; his siblings, Donna Knoche of Springfield, and Kathy Bowman of Boseman, MT; and seven grandchildren, Abigail (Sean) Hoffman, Alaina Gray, Emma Duelm, Jacob Duelm, Andrea Gray, Aubrey Duelm, and Ava Duelm.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 4 to 7 pm, at Fosterburg Baptist Church, and again on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 9:30 until service at 11 am. Pastor Troy Crain will officiate.
Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Baptist Mid-Missions, in care of Stephan and Becky Philitti.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.