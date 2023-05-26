Virginia Taylor

Virginia (Crane) Ruth Taylor, 93, died at 2:03 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab. She was born October 30, 1929 in Alton the daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Baldwin) Crane, Sr. She was a member of the Salem Presbyterian Church in Alton. Virginia worked for many years as a seamstress in a garment factory. She married Donald Taylor, and he preceded her in death. Surviving is her brother, Don Crane (Linda) of Alton and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Fred Piaz, one brother, Ray Crane, Jr., and three sisters, Shirley Callahan, Rose Leone and Birdie Lee Cross. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Charles Hoekstra will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
