Virginia Starnes

Virginia E. Starnes, age 89 of Pocahontas, IL, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.
She was born on Thursday, May 11, 1933, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Herbert and Cornelia (nee Rothley) Clayton.
On Saturday, August 22, 1953, she married Delmar D. Starnes at the E & R Church, Grantfork, IL, who survives.
She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Virginia was born in Highland and grew up east of Grantfork. She was a seamstress for Marine Garment Factory, in Marine and later Highland. She and her husband lived all their lives in Millersburg. She loved all animals, mowing grass, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her chicken and dumplings and custard pie.
Survivors include:
Husband - Delmar D. Starnes, Millersburg, IL
Daughter - Diane J. (John) Stanton, Greenville, IL
Daughter - Donna G. (Robert) Trainer, Oskaloosa, KS
Grandchild - LCDR Donald R. Trainer MD US Navy, Carlsbad, CA
Grandchild - Cristy R. (Wade) Schneider, Meriden, KS
Grandchild - Amy E. (Shane) Gamble, Oskaloosa, KS
Grandchild - Tammy L. (Patrick) Gonzales AUD, Ozawkie, KS
Grandchild - John R. (Ashley) Stanton, Greenville, IL
Great Grandchild - Sydney R. Schneider
Great Grandchild - Gavin M. Gamble
Great Grandchild - Emerson W. Stanton
Great Grandchild - Scarlett J. Gonzales
Great Grandchild - Everett J. Stanton
Great Grandchild - Parker W. Gonzales
Sister - Judith G. (Larry) Favre, Staunton, IL.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Herbert Carl Clayton
Mother - Cornelia --- Clayton
Sister - June A. Hess
Sister - Jeanette E. Silveus.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, Pastor Tom Plague, officiating.
Interment will be at Brown Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gordon Lodge #473 or Metro East Humane Society (Highland).