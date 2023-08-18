Virginia Stanton

Virginia “Joann” Stanton, age 88, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at her home. Joann was born on October 30, 1934 in Pinckneyville, IL, a daughter of the late George and Nellie (Rushing) Mathis.
On August 7, 1954, Joann Mathis married John Edward Stanton, the love of her life in Pinckneyville, IL and John passed away on October 22, 2011. Joann was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. She was an amazing cook who enjoyed preparing delicious meals for her family and Sons friends. Joann also enjoyed listening to music and was great singer and enjoyed singing choir. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Joann will be remembered as loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joann was preceded in death by a son, Michael Stanton; one sister, Beverly VanHoorbeck; and by two brothers, Danny Mathis and Kenny Mathis.
She is survived by her loving children, John (Wendy) Stanton of Godfrey, IL and Timothy Stanton of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Erica Stanton of Godfrey, IL; proud great-grandmother to Justin Ottolini of Godfey, IL and Maria Neganov of Godfrey, IL amd daughter-in-law, Vickie Stanton of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Dave (Dixie) Mathis of Pinckyeville, IL, Delores Rushing of Pinckneyville, IL, Tommy Mathis of Pinckneyville, IL and Mary Surry of Tifton, Georgia; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rob Mathis officiating. Private interment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.