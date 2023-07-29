Grafton
Virginia Kaye Nash, 78, died at 1:53 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.
Surviving are her husband: Jack Nash of Grafton
2 Children and their spouses:
Darren and Natalie Nash of Alton
Melissa and Kyle Allison of Jerseyville
Sister: Pamela Sue (Kevin) Young of Brighton
7 grandchildren:
Emily (Thomas) Theisen
Mitchell Nash
Griffin Nash
Owen Robein
Caroline Robein
Carter Allison
Makayla Allison
1 Great grandson: Thomas Michael Theisen; with another great grandchild due to arrive in August.
Visitation: 12 pm until time of funeral service at 2 pm Thursday August 3, 2023 at Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to Gospel Assembly Church in care of Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, who has been entrusted with arrangements.