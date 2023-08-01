Virginia Nash

Virginia Kaye Nash, 78, died at 1:53 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.
She was born on June 25, 1945 in Jerseyville, one of three children born to the late Roy and Freda (Berthlett) Staats.
A lifelong resident of Jersey County, Kaye graduated with the Class of 1963 from Jersey Community High School.
She married Jackie Lee Nash on December 7, 1963 in Jerseyville and together they built a life centered around Faith and Family. Together, they raised the two children, and worked side by side as owners of the family business, JL Nash Enterprises for forty two years.
Kaye enjoyed taking shopping trips and socializing with her friends at Josephine’s Tea Room and visiting with Jack and his Vietnam War buddies.
Her primary focus in life was serving the Lord. She viewed her church family as an extension of her own family and was a longtime and faithfully devoted member of Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville, where she served as the head of the dining room and was known for her expertise for cutting cakes and pies.
Her grandchildren brought her so much joy and she loved nothing more than taking care of and spending time with each and every one of them. The Christmas season was one of her favorite times of the year to spend with them, baking cookies and creating her annual decorated Santa cookie.
Surviving are her husband, Jack Nash of Grafton; a son and daughter in-law, Darren Michael and Natalie Nash of Alton; a daughter and son in-law, Melissa Kathryn and Kyle Allison of Jerseyville; a sister and brother in-law, Pamela Sue and Kevin Young of Brighton; seven grandchildren, Emily Diann (Thomas) Theisen, Mitchell Dawson Nash, Griffin Drew Nash, Owen William Robien, Caroline Ann Robien, Carter James Allison and Makayla Kathleen Allison; a great grandson, Thomas Michael Theisen; she was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of her newest great grandchild, Baby Thiesen, due to arrive in August.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Staats.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Gospel Assembly Church, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
