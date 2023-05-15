Virginia Lee (Wahls) Martin, 64, passed away unexpectedly at 11:23 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 in the Emergency Room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.
She was born on February 5, 1959 in Bloomington, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Charles Oscar and Phyllis Lee (LaFollette) Wahls Sr.
Virginia resided in Bloomington for many years, where she was employed as a housekeeper at the Motel 6. Later in life, she relocated to Potosi, Missouri and ultimately settled in Medora, Illinois where she has remained for the past six years.
She was married to William Martin, who preceded her in death.
Virginia enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors and sitting along the banks fishing.
She was loved by all who knew her, and will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
Surviving are two children, Michael Ray Wahls of Medora and Christy Wynette Cash of Texas; her grandchildren; four brothers and a sister in-law, Paul Wahls of Delhi, Russell “Rusty” Wahls of Medora, William DePaepe of Bloomington and Rick (Teresa) DePaepe of Bloomington; as well as a sister, Betty Ann Ludwig of Tuscola.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Oscar Wahls Jr. and Paul DePaepe.
No public services will be held.
