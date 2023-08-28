Vincent Walter, 89, died at 5:19 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023 at his home in Godfrey. Born January 23, 1934 in Godfrey, he was the son of Francis Aloysius and Bernice Mary (Stamper) Walter.
Mr. Walter graduated from Marquette Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. In 1992 he retired as a repairman for A T & T. Following his retirement, he worked part time at Rolling Hills Golf Course. On July 5, 1980 he married the former Diane Lestman in Alton.
He is survived by Diane and three children, Greg Walter (Terri) of Highland, IL, Lori Brittain (Bryan) of Lago Vista, TX, and Keith Walter (Karen) of Omaha, NE, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a sister, Charlotte Jones of Post Falls, ID. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, Pius Walter in infancy, Michael Walter, and Steven Walter, six brothers, Bernard, Eugene, Albert, Paul, Francis, and Robert Walter, and a sister, Mary Beilsmith. Vince’s hobbies included gardening, golfing, fishing and stain glass artistry.
He was from a long line of Godfrey’s original settlers where they cultivated farms and made a living in Godfrey. The family would like to express special thanks to many friends that helped through the years and especially during this difficult time and to the BJC Hospice North team, Megan, Melissa, Andrea, Joel and Lester.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Christopher Uhl, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice North. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com