Vincent Manns

Vincent Neal Manns, 85, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, went to be with the Lord at 6:40 am on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Neal was born on January 9, 1938, in Alton, IL to Adam and Dorothy (Kenney) Manns. He married Sylvia Kreitzer on May 13, 1967, and had been happily married for 56 years. Neal retired from Owens-Illinois, where he was employed as a machinist for well over 40 years. He also served as a member of the United States Army Reserves.
Neal was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, IL, where he attended grade school. He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1957. After graduation, he continued to show his support for St. Mary’s through numerous years of service. He volunteered in many jobs for both St. Mary’s Summerfest and Oktoberfest, as well as helping take care of St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Neal was a 3rd degree member with the Knights of Columbus, Alton Council, for 67 years. He spent countless nights frying chicken for the Quarterback Club, frying fish for Lenten fish frys, setting up and tearing down events, or helping to run bingo. Neal was a great man of service and faith.
Neal was also an avid sports fan and participant. He loved sharing stories of being part of the first football team from Marquette Catholic to play at West Junior Stadium in Alton and hitting a hole-in-one at the Alton Municipal golf course. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus bowling league for over 30 years, and also participated in the Owens-Illinois league. He loved to spend time watching both his kids and grandkids play, no matter the sport. He enjoyed Cardinals baseball, St. Louis Cardinals Football, and Notre Dame Football.
In his spare time, Neal loved to grill, do word puzzles and sudoku, and take relaxing rides down the Great River Road.
He is survived by his wife Sylvia (Kreitzer) Manns; a daughter Martina (Michael) Holmes of Godfrey; two granddaughters Emily (Zachary) Ross and Rachel Holmes (Fiancé Gavin McGuire) of Godfrey; two sisters Carol Manns of Alton and Mary Lou Horn of Tuscaloosa, AL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Dorothy Manns; son, Brian Manns; brother, J. Terrance Manns; and sister, Virginia Rath.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 4-7 pm at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, IL. Neal will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
