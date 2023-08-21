Victoria McCLaine

Victoria M. McCLaine, 79, died at 8:17 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023 at Progress West Hospital in O’Fallon, MO. Born September 28, 1943 in Alton, she was the daughter of Edmond and Anna Marie (Wyman) Ledbetter. She retired from Watlow Electric in 2003 and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Godfrey. On May 23, 1970 she married Robert Lee McClaine. He preceded her in death in September 26, 1992. Surviving are two daughters, Lorrie Ann McClaine of Kansas City, MO, and Darlynn Hopper (Nate) of Rend Lake, IL, eight sons, Carl McClaine (Elizabeth) of Utah, Dennis McClaine (Shanelle) of Virginia, Matthew McClaine (Emily) of O’Fallon, MO, Mark McClaine (Gina) of Lake St. Louis, MO, Luke McClaine of Alton, John McClaine (Breck) of Arizona, David (Sally) McClaine of Alton, and Adam (Chandra) McClaine of Arizona. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a sister, Debra Weiss (roger) of Wood River. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Butcher and Barbara Foster. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Bishop Sean Fitzgerald will officiate. Burial will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton. Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
