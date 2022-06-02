Wood River
Vicky Harbison, 63, passed away at 9:35am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her daughter’s house surrounded by her family. She was born on December 2, 1958, in Wood River, the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Hall) Courtway. She married Al Harbison on August 23, 1985, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Her children include two daughters and sons in law: Carrie and Ken Malarik of Benld, Tammy and Joe Suggs of East Alton, a son: James “Jimmy” Harbison of East Alton, a grandson: Joey Orban of Benld, a sister and brother in law: Debbie and Gene Aber of Gillespie, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Vicky loved gardening and shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Angela Malarik, and her beloved dog: Snickers.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.
