Vera Marie Ball, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Delmar Gardens of Meramec Valley in Fenton, MO.
Born September 30, 1928 in Hamburg, IL, she was the daughter of Carl and Inez C. (Miller) Ball.
Vera worked as a travel counselor for AAA for 37 years before retiring on February 1, 1993.
She is survived by a brother, L. Gail Ball of Hamel; five nieces; three nephews; eight great nieces; and six great nephews; and many great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, R. Burdette Ball; sister, Bernice J. Hagen; and special lifelong friend, Joyce Lorsbach.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10 am, Saturday, May 13 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Brian Magnuson will officiate.
Private burial will be in Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
Memorials are suggested to Crescent Heights Cemetery Association.