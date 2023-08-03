Vance Russell Burns, 51 of Mitchell, IL passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born to Ronald and the late Mary (Bono) Burns on January 9, 1972 in Belleville, IL. Vance loved to sing, cook and work on cars.
Vance is survived by his father, Ronald Burns, Sr; a son: Lewis Burns; a brother: Ronald Burns, Jr; and 2 sisters: Gina Anderson and Jennie Persell.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Burns.
A memorial service will be held for Vance at a later date.