Tyler Shelton

Tyler Joe Shelton, 33, of East Alton passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born on May 2, 1990 in Alton, IL son of Kimberly Shelton.
Tyler was a member of Whitelaw Baptist Church. He enjoyed fixing and scraping things and fishing. Above all Tyler loved his children and they were his life.
He is survived by his wife, Raven Gerharz of East Alton, his mother and step father, Kim and Kevin Gleason of Highland; children, Kali Jo Rose Shelton, Abel Wayne Jackson, Oliver "Oli" Grayson Gerharz, and Zain Williams; siblings, Ashley (Darrell) Burton of St. Charles, MO, Kristen (Pete) Krayniak of Bunker Hill, IL, Amanda (Adam) Sheppard of Bethalto, IL Nolan Myers of Rosewood Heights, IL, and Annie Myers of Rosewood Heights, IL; grandmother, Brenda "Nanny" Shelton; Uncles and Aunt, Kevin (Teri) Shelton, and Jeff Shelton; cousins, Maegen (Jake) Harris, Matthew (Kayla) Shelton, Sarah Brooks, Christian Shelton, Erin (Brandon) Austin, and Sara (Jordan) Evans; nieces, Vivianne and Lucilla, along with several other nieces and nephews; extended family, Mark and Tanya Shearlock; and his dogs, Maverick and Maniah.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eddie Joe Shelton; a great grandmother, Virginia Battles; and a dog, Molly.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Memorials are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.
