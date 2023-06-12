Trever Oliver

Trever John Oliver, 33, of South Roxana, passed away, Friday, May 26, 2023 in Alton.
Born April 16, 1990 in Alton, he was the son of Brian D. Oliver of Lake St. Louis, MO and Christine A. (Abernathy) Oliver of Bethalto.
Trever had worked in Security and as a Fork Lift Operator.
Besides his parents, Trever is survived by one sister, Raechel and Christopher Porter of Wood River; second family of Sue Zumbehl, mother and her son Tyler Bearden, brother.
A gathering for a graveside service will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. June 10, 2023 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials have been designated to Cornerstone in Alton.
Trever liked video games and fishing and was very good at both.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.