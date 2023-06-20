Tracy Sheppard

Tracy A. Sheppard, 59, passed away 10:51 pm, Monday, June 19, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born October 11, 1963 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Edward M. Schuler of Florissant, MO and the late Rayleen T. (Tebeau) Schuler.
On December 23, 1994 in Edwardsville, she married Patrick Sheppard. He died July 13, 2019.
Surviving in addition to her father are, daughter, Shelby Sheppard of South Roxana; three brothers, Jerry (Janet) Schuler of Florissant, Edward (Jeannie) Schuler and Tim (Robbie)Schuler all of St. Charles, MO; sister, Thurley (Mike) Zacheis of Florissant; sister-in-law, Minnie Sheppard of Godfrey; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Karen) Rogers of Bristow, OK, Jerry (Andrea) Cox of Weldon Springs, MO; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; husband; and brother-in-law, Joe Sheppard.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 2 pm, Saturday, June 24 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Ivon Chappell will officiate.
Cremation rites will follow service with interment in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to the Shelby Sheppard Education Fund established at Scott Credit Union.