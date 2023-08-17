Tracy Lakin

Tracy Lynn Lakin, age 95, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 surrounded by his family at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Granite City, IL. Tracy was born on September 4, 1927 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late David J. Lakin and Anna Day (Scott) Lakin.
On October 23, 1945, Tracy married Darlene Fenton in Granite City, IL. Darlene preceded him in death on September 12, 1989. Tracy was a butcher at Kroger for over 30 years. He was hired by Schnucks and was later named employee of the year. Tracy retired in 1993, but continued to work out of the meat-cutters local 534 for several years. He was a member of Masonic Triple Lodge 835, Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies and Ainad Shriners. Tracy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered as a dependable, hard-working man who was fiercely devoted to his family.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tracy was preceded in death by his siblings, Anna Charlotte Flowers, Virginia Maxville, David “Bud” Lakin, Richard Lakin, Betty Dorway, Stanley “Bobby” Lakin, Bess Fenton, Elmer “Sonny” Lakin, John Lakin, Mary Hamby, Yvonne Mathis, Gerald “Jeep” Lakin and Barry Lakin; and by a son-in-law, Tim Wolf.
He is survived by his loving children, Larry (Barbara) Lakin of Edwardsville, IL; Vicki (Richard) Wrigley of Collinsville, IL, Doreen Wolf of Hoffman Estates, IL and proud grandfather to Jamie Hogan, Tim (Sue) Hogan, Aubrey Wolf, Aaron (Charity) Wrigley; proud great-grandfather to Sidney Hogan and Tristan Wrigley; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with a Masonic service to start at 12:00 p.m. and the funeral service to follow with Reverend Walter Fenton officiating. Tracy will be laid to rest next to Darlene at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.