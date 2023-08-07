Tony Wyman

Tony P. Wyman, 52, passed away after a tragic semi-truck accident at 8:48 am Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO.
He was born on July 3, 1971, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton, IL. He was the son of Philip and Pamela (Beneze) Wyman.
After high school at Civic Memorial in Bethalto, IL, he married the former Candy York on September 7, 1991, at Ivy Heights Church in Wood River, IL.
Tony was always a hard worker providing for his family in working on the barges as a Deckhand, then joined Olin Brass as a Caster for 11 years then was a Truck Driver for 18 years.
Tony’s family cannot begin to express their gratitude for having such a kind, generous, and loving father. Tony was a family man who was always there for everyone and was like a father to many. He had a great sense of humor that could lighten the mood and a good deal of empathy. Those who knew him know that he never met a stranger. Every stranger in the world to him was just a friend that he had not met. Tony is the kind of person that we all could learn from, having a heart of gold that very few possess.
Tony enjoyed watching football and playing Madden sports on the Xbox, all while enjoying a cold Budweiser. His favorite team was the St. Louis Rams which he still supported even when they moved the team to California. He was a pet lover who enjoyed the company of his cats. On his time off from truck driving, he enjoyed being with his family and taking vacations, especially to Branson.
He is survived by his two sons, Philip A. Wyman of East Alton, IL and Anthony Wyman of East Alton, IL; brother, Gary (Vickie) Wyman; niece Alyssa Wyman; and nephew, Gary Wyman, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Elias, Kallal Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Visitation will be 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Funeral Service will be 10am Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Burial will take place at Wanda Cemetery at South Roxana, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A’s-Alton Area Animal Aid Association.