Tony Joseph Turner, 64, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wed. Sept. 13, 2023 at Stearns Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.
He was born June 22, 1959 in Jerseyville, IL to the late Ida (Reynolds) Wilhilmy and Oscar Turner.
Tony worked in the maintenance department for Gateway Christian Academy in Hazelwood, MO.
Tony is survived by a son: Anthony (Ashley) Turner; 4 sisters: Bonnie Collison, Tammy Utz, Mary Brown and Rose Hildreth all of Granite City; 2 brothers: Gilbert Hyink and James Westrich of Imperial, MO; 3 granddaughters: Loralai, Ellie and Josie Turner; many nieces and nephews and his best friend Jerry Jackson.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: James Josepsh Turner: 3 sisters: Sharon Turner, Marilyn Arnett and Jackie Turner; and 2 brothers: Lonnie and Jimmy Turner.
