Tommie Louise Daves, 88, died at 5:43 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at her home in Godfrey. Born December 12, 1934 in Houston, TX, she was the daughter of William Thomas and Jewel (Harding) Thornton. She married Pastor Alfred Daves on January 1, 1993 at the Oak Forest Gospel Assembly in Houston, TX. He survives. Mrs. Daves, a homemaker and a member of the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle. Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons, Thomas Fredrick Nilson Jr. of Houston, TX, Michael Wayne Nilson of Tyler, TX, grandchildren; Michael Todd Nilson of Houston, TX, Aaron Gregory Nilson (Nicole) of Louisville, KY, Bridget Michelle Nilson Lewis (Daniel) of Norfolk, VA, Brian Michael Nilson (Jayla) of Cisco, TX, and Brandon Matthew Nilson of Tyler, TX, great grandchildren; Kristen Nicole Nilson Consiglio (William) of Houston, TX, Katelyn Noel Nilson of Houston, TX, Stephen Daniel Lewis III “Trip” of Norfolk, VA, Jake Michael Lewis of Norfolk, VA, Zachary Thomas Lewis of Norfolk, VA, Jaxon Thomas Nilson of Louisville, KY, Jordan Annalynn Nilson of Louisville, KY, and Madeline Danielle Lewis of Norfolk, VA. Also surviving are two step-sons, David Daves and Jason Daves (Janet), grandchildren; Caleb Daves (Jessica), Josiah Daves (Rebekah), Seth Daves, Esther Daves, Elizabeth Daves, Naomi Daves, Pearl Daves, Ezra Daves, and two great grandchildren, Edith and Elsie Daves. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Anthony Nilson, a daughter-in-law, Debra K. Nilson, a great grandson, Kyle Nicholas Nilson, a brother, Larry Thornton and a sister, Maxine Patton. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Humble Gospel Assembly Church in Humble, TX. Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Bath Cemetery in Huntsville, TX. Memorials may be made to the Godfrey Gospel Tabernacle. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
