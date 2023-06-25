Tina R. Smith, 61, of New Douglas and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away
unexpectedly at 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Community Hospital
of Staunton in Staunton, Illinois. She was born November 17, 1961, in Belleville,
Illinois, a daughter of Frieda (Hayden) Fernandez of Granite City and the late
Emanuel Fernandez. She married the love of her life, Dennis J. Smith on February
13, 1982, in St. Louis, Missouri and he survives. Tina was a devoted and loving
homemaker and a talented seamstress throughout the years. She was a faithful
member of Second Baptist Church in Granite City where she served as a Pre-school
director for many years. She had been active with the Granite City school district
throughout the years and devoted her time with the PTA throughout her children’s
school days. Her proudest accomplishment in life was being a grandmother. She
cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared
with family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 41 years and her
mother, she is survived by five children and spouses, Eric Smith of Granite City,
Jacob (Erika) Smith of Highland, Staci (Chris O’Shia) Smith of Highland, Kari
(Brandon Khammanivong) Smith of Highland and James Smith of Carlyle; seven
grandchildren, Landon Smith, Noah Stratton, Brennor Middleton, Jude Johnson,
Elias Johnson, Ira Smith and Austin Khammanivong; six sisters and spouses, Kathy
(Danny) Gibson of Collinsville, Brenda Taylor of Granite City, Jovita (Emanuel)
Fernandez of Caseyville, Faye (Michael) Watkins of Granite City, Anita (Mike)
Fernandez of Granite City and Kim (Mike) Slaton of Granite City; two brothers,
Gary Fernandez of Granite City and Joel Fernandez of Savannah, Georgia; many
nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her father, she
was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Fernandez and her mother-in-law and
father-in-law, Ira and Arlene Smith.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Second Baptist Church, 2100 Illinois
Avenue in Granite City on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of
funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Chris Sedabres officiating. Burial will
follow at the Highland City Cemetery in Highland, Illinois. In lieu of floral tributes,
memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church or to the Smith family. Irwin
Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com