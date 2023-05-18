Tina Aldridge, 64, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Tina was born on March 29, 1959 in Granite City, IL. Tina met Frank Aldridge and they were married on March 22, 1974 in Pontoon Beach, IL. They were married for 44 years. She was a loving and supportive wife and mother and loved spending time with her family and grandchild.
She is survived by her husband Frank Aldridge, a son: Joseph Aldridge; a grandchild: Nick Aldridge; 2 brothers: John and James Carrol; and a sister: Judy Carrol.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn Ellis and Richards Carrol; her son: James Aldridge and a brother: Bill Carrol
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
