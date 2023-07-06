Timothy Tayon

Timothy “Tim” Wayne Tayon, age 63, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. Tim was born on July 29, 1959 in St. Louis, MO.
Tim was a United States Navy veteran who proudly served his country with honor. On June 13, 1998, Tim married Karen Marie Pigeon, the love of his life in St. Louis, MO. He retired as a postal carrier from the US Postal Service after 30 plus years of dedicated service. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Tim loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be remembered as a devoted family man who never met a stranger. Tim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Rickie Price; and by a grandson, T.J. Hoffman.
Tim is survived by his loving wife. Karen Tayon of Granite City, IL; mother, Betty (Huddleston) Price of Pontoon Beach, IL; father and step-mother, John (Linda) Tayon of Granite City, IL; children, Timothy (Trisha) Tayon of Union, MO, Nicholas Tayon of Granite City, IL, Mary Ellen Tayon of Granite City, IL and Tyler (Amanda) Tayon of Wentzville, MO; step-brothers, John Feldman of Glen Carbon, IL and Jeff Feldman of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Ellie Mertz, Aria Davis, Devlynn Tayon, Gemma Mullis, Tanner Tayon, Dylan Tayon, Vivien McHugh, Ashton Tayon, Ava Tayon and Lincoln Tayon; seven nieces, one nephew, extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Irwin Chapel Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Memorial donations may be given to Family Hospice. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.