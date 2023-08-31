Timothy Revelle

Timothy “Tim” Scott Revelle, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis, MO. Tim was born on August 22, 1965 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Vearl Revelle Sr. and Velma (Krug) Revelle.
On June 10, 1988, Tim married Carol Martin in Edwardsville, IL. Tim was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and working in his garden. He was also a jack of all trades, and Tim could fix or build just about anything. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. Tim loved his family and he will be remembered as a hardworking family man who never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Tim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a sister, Diana Williams.
Tim is survived by his devoted wife of thirty-five years, Carol Revelle of Glen Carbon, IL; loving children, Jeremy (Mollie) Martin of Moro, IL, Krista (Dustin Branscum) Revelle of Glen Carbon, IL, Amy (Dennis) Bernard of Glen Carbon, IL and Trisha (Chris Lynch) Revelle of Carbondale, IL; dear siblings, Carol Majka of El Reno, OK, Butch (Lisa Zimmerman) Revelle of Mt. Olive, IL and Roy Revelle of Alton, IL; proud grandfather to Noah Martin, Brennan Martin, Deacon Martin, Lucas Lynch, Jade Bernard, Ruby Branscum and Owen Lynch; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Jimmy Rolens officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to A.S.P.C.A., and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.