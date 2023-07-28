Timothy Main, Sr.

Timothy J. Main, Sr., 65, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at his home.
Born January 17, 1958 in Alton, he was a son of Gerald D. Main, Sr. and Nancy Mary (Compton) Main. Tim was a Jack of all trades and was proud of the time he spent working at Mike’s Tin-Pin Lounge.
In his spare time he loved to hunt, fish, wood work and watch Cardinals Baseball.
He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind, including his daughter, Katlyn Main, of Jerseyville, son, Timothy Main Jr, four sisters, Iris (David) Wells of Godfrey, Tena Merli of Alton, Mary (Richard) Millitello of Meadowbrook, and Joyce (Robert) Paine of Wood River; brother, Richard (Deborah) Main of Bethalto and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gail Baker, brother, Gerald Main Jr. and previous wife, Pamela Main.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights where a memorial visitation will be held from 4 until the time of services at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com