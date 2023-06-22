It is with our deepest sympathies that we announce the passing of Tiffany Elaina Lubinski, of Alton, IL. Tiffany passed away at the age of 44 on June 11, 2023. Tiffany passed away surrounded by her loved ones after a 3-year battle with colon cancer. Born November 3, 1978 in Alton, IL she was the daughter of Timothy Edward and Mary Ann (Losch) Richey of Alton, IL. Both who preceded her in death (Timothy September 27, 2016 and Mary Ann August 14, 1997). On May 14, 2006 she married Benjamin James Lubinski in Jensen Beach, FL. Along with her husband Ben, she is survived by her daughter Abbigail Marie Powers and son Lucas James Lubinski of Alton, IL; a sister Jill Schwab (Clint) of Magnolia, TX. In addition, she is survived by one niece, Josie, and two nephews, Jace and Crew, and many close relatives and friends.
Tiffany was a 1996 graduate of Alton High School in Alton, IL and received her bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville in 2002. Tiffany most recently worked as a personal trainer, fitness instructor, and swim instructor at Senior Services Plus and The Max Sports in Alton, IL. She had a passion for teaching people about fitness and especially swimming. Tiffany attended Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, IL and taught Sunday School there.
To honor Tiffany’s memory, A Celebration of Life event will be held at the end of July 2023. Time and place will be announced shortly.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations in her name to the OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton, IL.
