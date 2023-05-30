Thomas Riggs

Thomas T. Riggs, 60, of Vanleer, TN, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Born June 21, 1962 in Wood River Township, he was the son of James and Delores (Deck) Riggs.
Tom worked as an electrician for his father’s business, Riggs Electric and later for Brandenberg Electric. He enjoyed Indy car racing, music, traveling, and spending the day with family and friends.
Survivors include his siblings, Jaylynn Bridges of Cottage Hills, Mary Marin of Jerseyville, Steven Depper of Michigan; a sister-in- law, Judy Depper of Benld; many nieces, nephews and friends; and his close friends Tony and Denise Biciocchi of Vanleer.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Delores Riggs; his birth father Ezekiel “Chico” Marin; a sister, Debbie Escareno; and two brothers, Patrick Wooff and Chuck Depper.
Visitation will be Friday, June 2 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10:30 a.m. until services begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com