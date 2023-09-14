Thomas Miller

Thomas "Tom" Charles Miller, 63, of Bethalto, passed away on September 13, 2023, at 8:18 pm, at Saint Louis University Hospital.
He was born on August 26, 1960, to Mark Milton and Clara Elizabeth (Jouett) Miller in Litchfield, IL. Tom worked as a Truck Driver for JD Distributing for over 20 years. On July 6, 1994, he married his sweetheart, Susan Matlock in Jacksonville, IL. She survives.
Tom was an easygoing man who loved the simple things in life. He enjoyed being at home with his wife watching TV, especially "Gun Smoke". Tom enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing whenever he could. He was a history buff and known for being a human calculator.
Along with his parents, Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Susan; children, Steve Miller of Meadowbrook, Heather (Cory) Lathom of Jacksonville, and Michelle (Jeremy) Andres of Jacksonville; sisters, Diane Simms of Walnut, IL, and Hannah Miller of Carlinville; sister-in-law, Cindy Miller of Carlinville; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved four-legged companion and shadow, Yadi.
He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Miller; and daughter, Amanda Turner.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 4 pm until time of service at 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Kevin Auten officiating.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Friends of the SLU Liver Center.
