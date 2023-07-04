Thomas Lee Carach, 66, passed away June 24, 2023 at his residence.
Born September 22, 1956 in Wood River, he was the son of John Edward and Catherine (Skundrich) Carach.
He had worked in the shipping department for the Olin Corporation for 47 years before retiring in 2009. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Wood River Moose Lodge 1349.
On December 27, 2007 in Jamaica, he married Paula Marks. She survives.
Surviving also are a daughter, Melissa Ann Brown; step-daughters, Jonessa (Jordon) Herndon, Kelsey (Ted) Yancey; brother, Richard (Susan) Carach of Dickson, TN; two nieces, Riki McKenzie, Kelly Carach; and sister-in-law, Donna Carach of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Joseph and Robert "Coco" Carach.
In accordance with his wishes, no services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.