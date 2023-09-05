Thomas J. “TJ” Hughes, 82, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away the evening of Sunday, September 3, 2023, at his home.
He was born on a farm, north of Brighton, on March 29, 1941, to Thomas R. and Anna (Poole) Hughes.
TJ was a member of the Southwestern High School graduating class of 1959. In 1961, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and after completing basic training, was stationed at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, TX.
On June 2, 1962, TJ married Mary Nell Carpenter in Amarillo, TX. She survives.
Prior to retirement, he worked for Owens Illinois in Godfrey. He was active in his community, participating as a member of the Betsey Ann Picnic Association and the Alton Moose Lodge.
In addition to his wife, Mary, TJ will be missed by his children: Thomas Calvin (Wendy) Hughes of Totowa, NJ, Sherri (Jim) Gualdoni of Alton, Casey (Stacey) Hughes of Highland; grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Goodwin, Tyler Hill, Cameron Hill, Caleb (Abby) Hughes, Aaron Hughes, Kendal Carter, Caden Hughes; great grandchildren, Aurora, Willow and Robin Goodwin; brother, Albert Butch Hughes; and many nieces and nephews.
TJ was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings; Richard Hughes, Adeline Eveland, James “Bud” Hughes, Tomaline Northcutt, June Lewis, Ruth Burks, Jean Roberts.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the funeral home with Jerry Williamson, officiating.
Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, just north of Brighton, with Military Honors performed by the Jerseyville American Legion.
Memorials in TJ’s name may be made to Betsey Ann Picnic Association or Brighton Heritage Group, for the Brighton Historical Museum.
