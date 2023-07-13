Thomas Gunning

Thomas Marion Gunning, 81, of Brighton, passed away Monday July 3, 2023 in Alton.
He was born on October 7, 1941, in Honey Point Township, IL, to the late George and Edna (Wilson) Gunning. Tom married Kathleen Bohnenkamp on December 11, 1965.
Tom’s passion was education. He received his Bachelor of Education at Monmouth College and Master of Education at University of Illinois. Tom began his career in the Alton School District as a fifth and sixth grade teacher for two years. He then served 31 years as principal for Central Junior High, West Junior High / Middle, and North Middle School.
Tom was a strong advocate for moving the Alton School District from a traditional junior high structure to a middle school philosophy. Tom was well published offering several articles in education journals and newspapers. His dedication, research, and commitment led to statewide leadership and national recognition. Tom was elected as president of the Illinois Principals Association in 1988 and served in several other leadership roles.
In addition to his numerous accomplishments and awards, Tom is remembered for how much he cared for his students. Tom saw the need for, and built, partnerships between parents, students, and the community. He wanted young people to have a solid understanding of community involvement. Tom also proactively sought parent engagement in after school curriculum.
Tom and the school staff raised more than a quarter of a million dollars utilizing community partnerships, grants, and personal donations. North Middle School was one of the first schools with state-of-the-art computers, which were fully networked and supplied with software from his fundraising leadership.
Tom enjoyed gardening and fishing at his log home which his family helped to build. Tom also coached baseball when his family was young and served as a church elder. Tom was selfless, always thinking of others first. Tom loved to pamper his wife of 57 years and enjoyed interacting with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. He was known to have a great sense of humor and quick wit.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons: George (Yenealem) Gunning and Michael (Belinda) Gunning; daughters: Susan Gunning (Jeff Koehler) and Rebecca (Scott) Sapper; six grandchildren, Thomas, Noah, Kaitlyn (Justin), Aaron, Brooke, and Kyle. One great grandchild, Colton; and a sister, Edna Frazier. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Gunning.
Celebration of life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Godfrey, IL on Sunday, July 23 at 3 PM and officiated by Adrian Das. A private family burial will be held at Brighton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to American Lung Association.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.